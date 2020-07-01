SPRINGFIELD, MO—Carol Maxine House Hoffman, 74, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Residences at Quail Creek, in Springfield, Missouri.

Carol was born on June 4, 1945, to Franklin and Maxine (Armitstead) House, in Nashville, Kansas. She was a long time business owner in Pratt, and took great pride in taking care of her family, loving friends, and clients who became family, as well as being part of the Pratt community.

Carol is survived by son Brody (Rachel) Miller and grandchildren Broc, Brittyn and Boone Miller of Vernal, UT, and Erin (LJ) Swann and grandchildren Monte, Bristol, Atleigh and Carson Swann of Scurry, TX, as well as sister Janet Wreath, brother Gary (Betul) House, and many nieces and nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Rodger House, and her grandson, Coen Miller.

Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 29, 2020 at Ellenwood Cemetery, Sawyer, KS with John Hamm presiding.





