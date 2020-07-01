Prairie Independent Living Resource Center, located at 207 W. Spruce Street in Dodge City, has received a $1,690 grant through the Western Kansas Community Foundation.

PILR is a nonprofit organization with the goal of full inclusion and acceptance of people with disabilities through education and advocacy.

The grant funds will assist people in southwestern Kansas with disabilities and provide assistance and a variety of resources to promote independence supportive services to PILR's 34-county service area.

"This grant will assist current consumers with ‘care packages’ in the form of emergency food resources and other supports to aid seniors and people with disabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic," said PILR in Dodge City service coordinator Phil Handsaker.

"We are also excited to be able to reach out once more into our service area and connect with people that could benefit from our services. If you need a mobile or landline phone, could use some assistance with accessing or understanding available resources, would like to hear more about mobility or other assistive technologies or would like to gain tools and resources to become more independent, we may be able to help."

For more information on PILR visit, pilr.org or call 620-371-7690.