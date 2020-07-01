Saline County is looking for citizens to join an advisory committee for relief funding from the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During its weekly meeting Tuesday morning, the Saline County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to form the Coronavirus Relief Fund Advisory Committee.

County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes said the funding comes from federal relief from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (C.A.R.E.S) Act supplied to Kansas.

According to Smith-Hanes, County Clerk Jamie Doss was notified of the possible $11,026,434 from the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) on June 19. A template resolution is required to be sent back to the state by July 13.

The committee would consist of seven members, three being county staff, three being members of the general public and one person that has "particular experience in addressing health disparities for African-American, Latino and other racial minority populations."

The county will accept Expression of Interest forms for the committee through Monday and the county commission will appoint members on Tuesday.

Smith-Hanes said the need for a committee is because of the amount of money that the CRF would provide to the county and the amount of time it will take to allocate the funds.

"We’re talking about spending approximately a quarter of our total annual budget in one month’s time on very specific expenses, with very limited guidance from the state and federal government," Smith-Hanes said.

He said if the county commission were to handle all aspects of the task, it would be the only thing on the commission’s agenda for the next two months.

The committee would meet weekly starting July 13 through Aug. 17 and at least monthly after that until Dec. 30.

The county has an expression of interest form available on its website, www.saline.org. The forms are due back to the county by 1 p.m. Monday.

County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Vidricksen said the $11 million of CRF money coming to Saline County is significant compared to the rest of the state.

"Saline County is receiving the 10th largest grant from the state," Vidricksen said. "We’re looking forward to the challenge. We hopefully can get the money out to the right people."