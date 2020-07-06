After an employee at City Hall in Dodge City tested positive for COVID-19, city officials shut down the facility to the public on June 11.

As of Monday, July 6, City Hall is now open.

"We had already implemented health and safety procedures for cleaning public areas when one of our employees was confirmed positive for the disease," said City Manager Nick Hernandez. "For the safety of not only the staff but the public as well, I felt it was best to close while staff recovered and additional deep cleaning could take place again."

As part of its cleaning procedure, the city will have ultra-violet light sanitizers running after business hours in the public lobbies, bathrooms, and other areas.

Additional hand sanitizer dispensers have also been placed at entrances.

More scheduled cleaning has also been added and staff will wear masks when in public areas and sanitize work spaces often.

"We encourage those entering the facility to take advantage of the hand sanitizer we have placed in the public lobbies and to wear a face/safety mask if able," Hernandez said. "The health and safety of our patrons and employees are one of our biggest priorities right now, and we are doing all we can to be proactive for them."

For the payment of utility bills, court fees and fines and development services permits, all web, phone, and dropbox services remain available and contactless services are encourage for residents whenever possible.

For Municipal Court, it will be made through appointment only and for scheduled hearings. Call 620-225-8107 to schedule an appointment.

