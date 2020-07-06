Andrew M. Stein was officially sworn in as new district judge, joining the ranks of the 16th Judicial District, on July 1.

The ceremony was led by Chief Judge Laura H. Lewis at Ford County District Court, located at 101 W. Spruce St., in Dodge City.

"The person we swear in today has been chosen by our Governor, to be entrusted with the sacred duty of protecting, imposing, and employing justice," said Lewis. "The Governor chose well."

The ceremony was attended by several people, including other magistrates from some of the other counties that make up the 16th Judicial District. The six counties that make up the 16th Judicial District are, Ford, Clark, Kiowa, Gray, Comanche and Meade.

Stein, a Dodge City native, graduated from the University of Kansas before moving on to the University of Kansas School of Law for his law degree.

Upon earning his law degree, he became an attorney and eventually partner with the Doll Law Firm LLC, located at 202 W Wyatt Earp Blvd., and currently has been serving as a municipal judge in Dodge City while continuing to maintain a private legal practice.

"Thank you everyone for being here today. Your presence here is a stark reminder to me to both the amount of support I’ve had throughout my life and my career here in Dodge City and also the responsibilities that I’m taking on," said Stein upon officially being given his robe.

Stein is taking up the seat vacated by Judge E. Leigh Hood, who retired in June.

"I’m honored, humbled and excited to get started," Stein expressed.