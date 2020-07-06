In March the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics announced 28 winners of the Under Armour AD of the Year Award.

Among the winners was Dodge City Community College athletic director Jacob Ripple.

At a special DCCC Board of Trustees meeting last week, Ripple was presented the award by DCCC president Harold Nolte and DCCC Board of Trustees chairman Gary Harshberger.

"I am extremely honored to receive this award," Ripple said. "Any time that you are recognized by peers in your business it makes you feel like you are doing the right things, so this is an award that would mean a lot to anyone in our business.

"The award was supposed to be presented at the NACDA conference in Las Vegas during June, but obviously with the pandemic that did not happen. It would have been great to be able to receive the award with the other recipients from across the nation in all of the different division of collegiate athletics."

According to the NACDA, the award spans seven divisions (NCAA FBS, FCS, Division I-AAA, II, III, NAIA/Other Four-Year Institutions and Junior College/Community Colleges) and highlights the efforts of athletics directors at all levels for their commitment and positive contributions to student-athletes, campuses and their surrounding communities.

In a news release announcing the winners, NACDA CEO Bob Vecchione said, "The future of our industry continues to look bright with athletics leaders like these at the helm of departments across the country. Out of our 28 ADOY winners, 22 are receiving this honor for the first time in their careers. It is exciting and inspiring to see the new faces coming up through the ranks and earning well-deserved recognition for their efforts on their campuses."

According to Ripple, a person from the college makes the nomination and it is sent to a committee of athletic directors from their division to select the winner.

"I am so proud of Jake, and I think this award speaks volumes about his commitment and service to the student athletes and coaches of Dodge City Community College," said Nolte. "As our athletic director, Jake goes above and beyond every day, and this honor is proof that his efforts are not going unnoticed."