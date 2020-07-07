As much as I enjoy trying all the things, rarely making the same recipe more than once, and cooking from a wide assortment of ingredients and cuisines, even I sometimes find myself contentedly eating the same thing over and over again.

For me, my food habits are often related to the seasons. Earlier this summer, we happily fried eggs at least one meal a day for weeks, as the hens just as happily continued to resupply us. Later this summer, I’m sure we’ll gleefully pop cherry tomatoes and cut up slicing tomatoes all day every day, to the extent that our plants will allow. I find my tastes changing with the seasons and harvests, and I cheerfully go along with it.

Right now, however, my taste preferences follow no logical structure, no garden timeline, not even any of my normal characteristics. They do what they want.

Even though I write each week’s article as it comes to me, creating recipes of what we’ve eaten typically in the last couple of days, I try to vary things up; maybe a skillet recipe follows an oven one, a sweet comes after a string of savories, the same ingredients aren’t featured twice in a row.

There are, however, always exceptions.

I shared a recipe for potatoes last week, and I wanted to again, so I am. I just really love potatoes right now — and I’m pregnant, so I can do what I want.

Go ahead and read that again (not necessarily the "I love potatoes" part, although that’s shocking in its own way as well). I’m pregnant. Brian and I are going to have a BABY!

I know I’ve never met most of you, but it still feels so important to me to tell you our amazing news. I’ve tried to be honest and vulnerable with my life, sharing thoughts from a pot of Grandpa’s seafood chowder, a saucepan of Ethiopian shiro wat, a cup of ice in Brian’s hospital room.

Along the story, you’ve probably picked up on my deep desire to be a mom, our yearning to love children in our home. I talk about it because it’s a part of my life — for these two and a half years I’ve been writing, but for years before that even. We thought we were getting to adopt a baby, then lost the opportunity (see the article with hot chocolate); we were deep into the foster certification process when Brian had his accident (see numerous articles with hospital-style food); we spent over a year without a space to call our own and survived another tearful Mother’s Day (see the article with cookie-crumble-cake).

Yet we’ve always had our daily bread. Just the right grace for the moment, the Lord’s strength in our weakness.

Now our tears of joy are made all the more beautiful for our tears of sorrow.

Though we’ve been much delayed due to COVID, Brian and I are finally on the last steps of completing foster care certification. There have been months of work to get the farmhouse up to code, but we are now just waiting to get our inspection scheduled; paperwork will hopefully get processed in good time following that. We could welcome foster kids into our home as soon as August potentially, which is perfect timing to get us all used to each other before the baby comes in January! Suddenly, though we’ve literally always had kids in and out of our house, we won’t have to say goodbye to all of them every time anymore.

Our life is crazy, and crazy good.

So I’ll eat potatoes if I want to. Our souls are full of daily bread and our stomachs are full of daily potatoes. Share in our joy with us!

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com

Everyday Roasted Potatoes

I wasn’t kidding about the potatoes — in the last couple weeks, I’ve made baked potatoes; potato salad; potato soup; potato-crusted quiche; "meat, peas, taters, & cheese"; hash browns; roasted potatoes. Though we had no doubts, this is definitely Brian’s baby. Oftentimes the best "recipes" don’t need a recipe at all, but it helps to be reminded of them anyway. It’s great to make up a big sheet pan or two of this, as leftovers reheat well and can be repurposed into a variety of other dishes.

Prep tips: russet, gold, and red potatoes all work wonderfully roasted, and you can even mix a hodgepodge together (they might cook at slightly different rates but it’s never bothered us). I wrote this as per 1 pound of potatoes, so that it’s easy to make 2, 3, 5 pounds.

1 pound of potatoes

1-2 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

plenty of freshly-ground black pepper

additional seasonings as desired

Heat oven to 425° while you prepare the potatoes: scrub (only peeling if you must) and dice, placing in a large bowl. Toss potatoes with the oil, salt, and pepper — that’s truly all you need, but we also like Lawry’s seasoned salt, BBQ rub spice mixes, cumin and a little lemon juice, or dousing with malt vinegar once they come out of the oven.

Once the oven has preheated, put in an empty sheet pan or two (you want the potatoes to have enough space for social distancing so they can brown nicely), and let heat for a couple minutes. Pull the pan out of the oven and dump the diced potatoes onto it; you should hear a nice sizzle.

Return pan to the oven for 30-45 minutes, stirring a few times, until potatoes are tender, browned, and crisping. Adjust seasonings to taste.