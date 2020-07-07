To keep the business community and consumers going through COVID-19, Genesis Family Health will be offering employers canvas testing for their employees.

According to Genesis Family Health, it will offer to set up a testing area for employees at the place of business and send its medical staff or businesses can send employees to the four Genesis Family Health clinics in southwest Kansas in Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal and Ulysses.

"We know it is important for businesses to begin their services once again," said Genesis health officials in a news release, "and with the recent decision by local governments to begin the process of reopening, we feel that it’s just as important for businesses to be able to reopen with the safety of their employees and guests in mind."

Employees who show signs of COVID-19 symptoms, Genesis Family Health will test but does urge employers to follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and their county health department should an employee show symptoms.

According to Genesis Family Health, those symptoms currently include a fever of 100.4 or higher, chills, rigors, myalgia, malaise, headaches, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, smell and taste disorders, and diarrhea.

For more information on employee COVID-19 testing, call Genesis Family Health medical practice manager Mary Gonzales at 620-275-1766 or visit its website at www.genesisfamilyhealth.org.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.