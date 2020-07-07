A $20,000 grant opportunity to local nonprofit organizations is available through the Victory Electric CoBank Sharing Success program.

According to Victory Electric the matching grant caps at $20,000 and is aimed at supporting local communities and people.

"Rural communities and cooperatives like Victory Electric are lucky to have the generous support of CoBank and we are thankful for the contributions enabling us to help make our communities a better place to live and work," said Victory Electric vice president of communications Jerri Whitley. "In the last eight years, Victory Electric awarded $85K in Sharing Success grants to nonprofit organizations in our service area."

According to Victory Electric, the matching grant program is designed to celebrate the vital role that cooperatives play in individual communities across the country.

The program has generated more than $44 million in total charitable donations, primarily in rural areas across the country since 2012.

"Thanks to Victory Electric’s board of trustees and CoBank, the Sharing Success grant enables us to give back to the communities we serve," said Victory Electric CEO Shane Laws. "We urge all eligible nonprofits to take advantage of Sharing Success and together we can make a meaningful impact in rural Kansas."

The grant is the ninth year for Victory Electric to award the grant, which in previous years has gone to The Bucklin Library to help fund construction of its new building; Mission of Mercy for its free dental clinic in Dodge City; Stauth Memorial Museum in Montezuma for its 2014 "Suits in Space" Smithsonian exhibit; local food bank the Manna House for repairs to improve its facilities; The Depot Theater to upgrade its theater sound system; the Ford Country Historical Society repairs to preserve the history in the Home of Stone — Mueller Schmidt House; the Ford County Sheriff’s Office for security upgrades and the Ingalls Recreation Commission to repair and upgrade the Ingalls community swimming pool.

To apply for the 2020 CoBank Sharing Success grant, any organization interested must be a federally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

To apply, visit victoryelectric.net.

The deadline to apply is no later than 5 p.m. Friday, July 24.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.