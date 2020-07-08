NEWTON–Because of a recent increase in local COVID-19 cases, the city of Newton made some operational changes beginning Monday, July 6.

That rise included a single-day increase of eight cases last week — the largest individual day on record for Harvey County.

Newton City Hall remains open to the public, but residents are encouraged to pay bills and do other business online or over the phone to limit in-person exposures. Visitors to City Hall are encouraged to wear face masks when social distancing is not possible.

The Newton City Service Center will be closed to the public. Requests for service should be called in to 316-284-6070 or submitted online at newtonkansas.com.

Newton Police Department will be answering questions and taking non-emergency reports over the phone as much as possible. Those with requests may call 316-284-6030 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Emergency calls can always go through 911.

Newton Fire/EMS stations remain closed to the public, as they have been since March.

According to the KSCoronavirus 2019 Disease Case Summary, as of July 6, 2020, Kansas COVID-19 updates included 16,901 positive cases, 185,318 negative test results, 1,235 hospitalizations and 280 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.