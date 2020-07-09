Buhler native Riley Dreher has spent his summer in the forests of Arizona.

Rather than sightseeing or backpacking, however, the 22-year-old is part of a "hotshot" crew that’s been battling the ongoing Big Horn wildfire near Tucson.

The fire, caused by lightning, was first detected June 5, officials said. Dreher is among nearly 1,000 responders who have worked to extinguish the fire, including his step-dad, who worked as a supply unit leader.

As of last week, the fire, considered nearly 80% contained, had devoured nearly 120,000 acres in the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson and caused millions of dollars in damage.

"We showed up on the 15th (of June)," Dreher said of the crew. "We work seven days a week, on 16-hour shifts, and sleep in the dirt. We eat and sleep and live on the fire scene."

They’re on a site for two weeks and then they return to a city. In this case, they are working out of Salt Lake City to recuperate and wait for their next assignment.

He reported for duty in mid-April and, depending on the fire activity around the nation, could remain on the job through October.

"This fire’s been active for a month and it’s still not contained," Dreher said.

The fire was named after the Bighorn Sheep that inhabit the area, an indication of the challenges of the terrain.

Career change

When a shoulder injury ended his baseball career ­— and his chance at a baseball scholarship — the Buhler High graduate was casting around for something else to make good money to pay for school.

Hearing stories from his step-father, Jamie Copple, a retired battalion chief with the U.S. Forest Service, about fighting wildfires, Dreher became intrigued and decided to give it a try.

After just a couple of required fire science classes at Hutchinson Community College, Dreher has worked on fire crews battling wildfires for the past four summers, in Idaho, Wyoming and now Arizona. The first two years were part-time and the past two were full-time.

Usually, the crew drives to the area and then hikes in to near the active fire line.

"The average hike is 45 minutes, depending on the terrain," he said. "On a typical day, we put in over 20,000 steps, with a 45-pound pack. It’s physically rigorous to be on a hotshot crew. We pride ourselves in being the elite of the elite in the wildland community."

At the fire scene, the 22-person crew mostly runs chainsaws to fell trees and create a box around the fire, then hauls off the downed trees and digs up the terrain to form fire breaks.

Chainsaws, fuel, Pulaskis ­­— tools that combine an ax and an adze in one head — food ­and water are what is in their packs. The meals are often MREs, or meals-ready-to-eat.

Typical day

Crew members are typically up by 6 a.m. and after breakfast and briefing are on the fire scene by 8 or 8:30 a.m. They usually work until 7 or 8 p.m., though depending on conditions, they may work till 10 or 11 p.m.

"We had a few shifts we went past midnight because it was the perfect window to burn," Dreher said.

The area they were working in is high desert with heavy timber, Dreher said, making it challenging from both the heat and density of clearing that must occur.

"Mostly with my crew, we never put ourselves in a situation where it’s a super high risk," Dreher said. "They call it high risk, and there are situations where it can be, but we try to moderate that risk. I’ve had a few close calls, but nothing serious. I’ve not had to shelter in place or anything like that. We boogie out before it gets too big.

"Making a big box, we’re going indirect. We’re able to put the fire down and control it without too high a risk."

Dreher said he spent his first summer as a part-timer on an engine in Idaho and his second summer on a helicopter crew in Wyoming. This year he’s a hotshot based in Utah.

"Definitely hot-shotting," he said when asked which was the best experience so far. "That’s the elite of the elite. Next is smoke jumpers (which are crews dropped by helicopter into a fire scene.)"

Job prep

Being a wildland firefighter requires some specific training, but it’s not as complete as training to be an urban firefighter who responds to structure fires, Dreher said. When back in Kansas, he now helps teach wildland fire classes.

"It’s just a few classes," he said. "It’s more the physical rigor of this job that’s challenging. It’s almost like a sport in that we’re in a giant family atmosphere and we’re competitive. They are long, hard days, but it’s great because of the adrenaline and the family aspect of it. We’re like a giant team."

A three-sport player at Buhler High, including as the starting second baseman on the school’s state 2016 championship team, Dreher has always been athletic. However, he tore his labrum in his right shoulder twice and one on his left once playing baseball, requiring four surgeries to repair the damage.

He runs six to 10 miles a day to stay in shape but still found hiking with full packs at high altitude a challenge when the summer started.

"Before this job I’d never climbed a single mountain," he said. "The elevation gain takes a couple of weeks to get used to.

"Coming from Kansas, most people don’t understand the rigors of the job and what it demands. A wildland fire is not like a Kansas grassfire. Out west people respect and think highly of us."

Dreher, who grew up in Hutchinson, just completed his bachelor’s degree in exercise science at Wichita State University. He plans to attend Cleveland Chiropractic in Kansas City, but he hopes to work a few more summers on the fire line to continue paying for school

"Next year I’ll get a crew belt buckle," he said, and better pay because of his experience. He wasn’t sure how long he’d continue in the profession.

"When I feel I’ve had enough of the experience and want to get out of it," he said.

After a week off, Dreher and the rest of the crew this week headed to the Numbers fire in Gardnerville, Nev., where some 18,000 acres are burning, with the fire 5% contained as of Wednesday.

"I want to thank the HCC Fire Science Program, which opened my eyes and gave me the opportunity to have such a fun experience," Dreher said. "It’s been rewarding and is teaching me a lot about life."