Kansas are being reminded of the deadline to complete their crop acreage reports by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency for their county.

Producers are asked to contact their FSA county office for the deadlines by crop.

"To make sure you’re eligible for many USDA programs, you need to file an accurate crop acreage report by the applicable deadline," said state executive director in Kansas David Schemm. "Our FSA staff is standing by to help you with your acreage reports, including providing maps."

For Kansas, July 15 will be the final acreage reporting date, which includes spring-seeded small grains, feed grains, soybeans and perennial forage.

FSA has implemented acreage reporting flexibilities because of the pandemic and will work with producers to file acreage reports by phone, email, online tools and virtual meetings.

Acreage reporting date exceptions are:

• If the crop has not been planted by the acreage reporting date, the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.

• If a producer has not timely filed an acreage report, the producer may file the acreage report within 30 days of the acreage reporting date. Because of the pandemic, late fees will be waived if filed within the 30 days.

For producers to file on acres with failed crops or crops that were prevented from planting because of extreme weather events, FSA will also provide additional flexibilities, such as:

• For insured crops, producers who timely filed a prevented planted claim with the reinsurance company but filed a Notice of Loss (CCC-576) form after the deadline will be considered timely filed for FSA purposes. Producers may start a Notice of Loss by calling their FSA county office for uninsured crops.

The acreage reporting for policy holders of the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program will be earlier than the dates listed or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.

For the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus for 2018 and 2019, applications can also be submitted along with other disaster assistance programs.

To speak directly with a USDA employee, call 877-508-8364.

For more information, call the FSA county office.

To locate the local FSA office, visit farmers.gov/service-center-locator.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.