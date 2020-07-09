Peggy A. Ledesma passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Botkin Care and Rehabilitation in Wellington, Kansas at the age of 85. She was born the daughter of Martin and Mary Connick on Tuesday, July 10, 1934 in Plattsburgh, New York. Her parents preceded her in death. Following high school, Peggy enlisted in the United States Navy eventually becoming an officer. She was a longtime business owner that operated a popular bar in Hawthorne, California known as the "The Irish Den." Eventually Peggy returned to Wellington in 1985 where she has resided since. Peggy dearly loved her grandchildren and treasured anytime that she was able to spend with them.

Survivors include her three sons: Phillip Ledesma (Patricia) of Wellington, Kansas, Paul Ledesma of Wellington, Kansas, Peter Ledesma (Becky Glenn) of Harbor City, California; daughter-in-law, Debe Sisson of Wellington, Kansas, grandchildren: Christa Beyenhof (Brad) of San Diego, California, Will Ledesma (Kim) of Houston, Texas, Lacey Hatcher (Will) of Springfield, Missouri, Dustin Sisson (Chelsey Thompson) of Weatherford, Oklahoma, Katie Sisson (Tyler Ybarra) of Wellington, Kansas, Darien Sisson of Wellington, Kansas along with 15 great-grandchildren.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 in the chapel of Cornejo Day Funeral Home, Welington, Kansas.

Memorial services for Peggy will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020 at Cornejo Day Funeral Home, Wellington, Kansas. There will be no visitation apart from these services.

A memorial has been established in her name with the Wellington Humane Society, PO Box 494, Wellington, Kansas 67152. Contributions can be mailed or left with the funeral home.

