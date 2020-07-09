The last day to register to vote for the Aug. 4 Primary is July 14.

In office voting will begin in the Ford County Government Center Rose Room July 16.

Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Evening voting will be July 28 and 30 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday Voting will be Saturday, Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Masks are not required to vote, they are recommended. We will be social distancing in the Rose Room.

There is still time to request your ballot be mailed to you if you wish. Please fill out the application and return it to us. The last day to request a ballot by mail is July 28.

Election Day is Aug. 4, 2020 polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. With social distancing at the polls, again masks are not required to vote.

On bus service, transportation services are free of charge until June 2021. Buses do not operate on the weekends.

Please follow the city’s requirements for bus service. The City does not have rules for passengers, but they are being progressive with cleaning and sanitizing.

Safety masks are highly encouraged when riding the buses.

If you have questions please call the election office at 620-227-4551.