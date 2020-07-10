The Dodge City Chapter of AMBUCS will host its 36th annual golf tournament on Aug. 2 at Mariah Hills Golf Course.

The golf tournament is the only fundraiser AMBUCS scheduled for this year and will go to help in buying Amtrykes for toddlers and Wounded Warriors.

Teams of four can register at $80 per person, cart rental and green fees included. Check, cash or credit and debit cards are accepted.

The tournament starts at 7 a.m., with final tee time by 2 p.m., and is expected to conclude around 5 p.m.

All four par-3 holes will pay $1,000 per one golfer for every hole-in-one, along with a Dixon Golf Ball with the AMBUCS and Victory Electrics logos.

Additionally, Victory Electric covered the insurance that would pay for any hole-in-one, as well as 15 dozen Dixon Golf Balls.

All holes and prizes are sponsored by various Dodge City businesses, including Henton Plumbing.

"We would like to get 40 teams this year as that would help us cover all we do," said David Grayson, AMBUCS Dodge City chapter president. "Like the Amtryke program, the ramp program, Arrowhead West Special Olympics and Christmas party."

The tournament also sponsors therapy assistance school students in Colby.

Interested teams can register by calling Mariah Hills Golf Course at 620-225-8182 and are encouraged to do so soon.