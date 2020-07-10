This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Newton Kansan online at https://www.thekansan.com/subscribenow.

The Harvey County Health Department has confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 in Harvey County. The confirmed cases include:

• A female in her 70s. She is hospitalized. This case is under investigation.

• A female in her 50s. She is in home isolation. She had known out-of-state travel.

• A female in her 30s. She is in home isolation. She had previously quarantined as a precaution. She is a close contact of a known active case.

• A female under 10 years old. She is in home isolation. She had previously quarantined as a precaution. She is a close contact of a known active case.

• A male in his 70s. He is hospitalized. This case is under investigation.

• A male in his 40s. He has already met recovery criteria. This case is under investigation.

• A male in his 30s. He is in home isolation. This case is under investigation.

• A male in his 30s. He is in home isolation. He had previously quarantined as a precaution. He is a close contact of a known active case.

Testing in all cases was completed by private labs. The Health Department will regularly monitor the health of the individuals, as well as follow up on all close contacts.

Harvey County has had 63 COVID-19 cases to date, including 59 confirmed and four probable cases. There are 19 known active cases in Harvey County. The two aforementioned individuals account for all the current hospitalizations of Harvey County residents.

There have been 2,038 tests conducted in Harvey County.

As of Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed 17,618 cases of COVID-19 in the state to date. The KDHE reported 208,482 completed tests in Kansas.