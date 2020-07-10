Two Topeka women were taken into custody late Thursday following a burglary at a property in North Topeka.

According to a news release from the Topeka Police Department, 54-year-old Cynthia Wood and 44-year-old Stacy Stinnett, both of Topeka, were arrested late Thursday in connection with burglary, criminal damage to property and theft.

According to the release, officers responded at 10:35 p.m. Thursday to report of a burglary in progress in the 900 block of N.W. Western Avenue. Officers arrived and set up a perimeter around the building.

They took Wood and Stinnett into custody, and both women were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Stolen items were recovered at the scene and returned to the property owner.

TPD encourages anyone with information regarding the crime to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.