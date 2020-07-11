Nothing is going to stop an 83-year-old-rodeo if the people in Pretty Prairie can help it. The Kansas Largest Night Rodeo in Pretty Prairie, Kansas will take place from July 15-18, with adult tickets starting at $11.

"People are locked down and ready to get out," said Jon Stucky, president of the Board of the rodeo. "Cowboys are looking for places to go."

Barrelman, John Harrison is ready to prime the crowd with a mixture of energy and humor. Harrison is a three-time recipient of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Comedy Act of the Year and has appeared in Pretty Prairie before.

Contestants are coming from as far away as Australia and Canada and across the United States. Local favorites include Pretty Prairie hometown cowboy, Blaine Kaufman, Coy Arnold of Hutchinson, Tyler Garten of Kingman, Ty Rumford of Abbyville and Remington Fry of Arlington.

Because so many rodeos across the nation have postponed opening, many contestants are looking to compete. This year, the Pretty Prairie rodeo has a record number of contestants to participate in bareback riding, bull riding, tie down roping, steer wrestling, team roping and barrel racing. There’s also muttin’ bustin’ for the little ones.

On Friday and Saturday night, after the rodeo ends, ticket holders are invited to dance under the stars as Prairie Smoke performs.

"There’s something for everyone," said rodeo board member Julie Graber. "We want people to come out and enjoy themselves."