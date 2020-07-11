The two candidates facing off on Aug. 4 to replace Reno County District 3 Commission Bob Bush have similar thoughts on the primary issues facing the county, but they offered slightly different approaches.

Both men ­– Daniel Friesen and Ron Vincent – have owned and operated businesses in the county for many years and both said during a candidate forum sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce this week that concerns about economic development prompted them to run.

COVID

When asked about the most important issue they may have to address during their term, however, both pointed to COVID-19.

"Obviously now the most important issue is keeping people safe," said Friesen, founder of IdeaTek and Buhler’s mayor the past 11 years. "Giving clear guidance and listening to health officials. We have to provide some level of consistency at the local level and bring a consensus together to keep people safe… I think county health needs a bigger budget and more assistance."

"Safety is the first thing," Vincent agreed. "We came through the first pass in great condition thanks to the people in the health department. This second one is concerning, so I hope they keep up the good work."

His concern, Vincent said, was the likely impact from COVID county finances and suggested making budget cuts now than coming back to do it "and have to take drastic measures."

Wind

Both men voiced support for wind energy development in the county, though again with different perspectives.

"This is the kind of development we’re looking for," Vincent said. "If we’re ever going to grow, we’ve got to take advantage of some of these situations… I’d like to see decisions like this go to the public instead of a handful of people making the decisions. Possibly a vote."

Friesen said he’s talked to people on both sides of the issue about the proposed NextEra project and "both make really good arguments."

"My position is it’s a deal Reno County can make, but I don’t think we’ve gotten creative enough," he said. "The county did a really good job of process, but they got so focused on process they missed out on the talking to constituents, especially those most impacted, and missed an opportunity to make a deal."

Aside from wind, the candidates also offered different ideas on how to make the county’s rural economy more vibrant.

Economics

"I definitely believe in the Entrepreneurial Task Force," said Friesen, whose been active in its development, but he also pointed to a need to address quality of life issues.

"People build businesses where people want to live," he said. "We need to spend more effort working together with partners. I’m a big believer in leveraging on quality of life issues, like with the Hutchinson Community Foundation. We need to do more."

Vincent opined the jobs had to come first to attract residents back and grow the population.

"Until you get economic growth and expanding businesses, you won’t attract young people to stay and work and live here. It’s going to be hard to grow our population."

Vincent said there’s a need to reduce restraints on businesses coming in, including regulations and taxes, but he "isn’t big" on development tax breaks.

Experience

Asked how their own business experience would help them in the post, Vincent, owner of Carl Vincent Service, a plumbing company specializing in septic systems, noted he’s owned his business for 45 years, and the last 20 years have been debt-free.

"Being a small business, I did every aspect of it," Vincent said. "I can take my business and finance skill to the county level, to get us balanced and use good common sense on making financial decisions."

While noting he’s been an entrepreneur since high school, which is when he first started IdeaTek, Friesen also pointed out that governments operate very differently than a business.

"Local governments are required to have a balanced budget, you can only spend as much as you budget for," Friesen said. "I do understand Ron’s point of being wary of debt. But you’ve got to plan in the middle. You don’t want to hold a bunch of cash. There has to be a happy middle ground."

Asked their position on county commission salary and benefits, both candidates said they could go without the salary and Vincent said he was not opposed to cutting it "especially if cuts have to be made."

Friesen said, however, that it was important to be able to attract people to the office "who need the income for the time they are spending."

"I think it’s appropriate to pay people for their time in some respect," he said.