Saturday Harvey County announced a record number of new COVID-19 cases — 18 in one day.

In four of those cases identified source of exposure is unknown. The Harvey County Health Department identified Harvey County as a county with "community spread" of the disease about 24 hours prior to the announcement of those cases .

"Community spread isn’t a reason to panic, but it does justify a sense of urgency in our communities," said Harvey County Health Department director Lynnette Redington. "It’s an opportunity for each of us to renew our personal commitments to the precautions that worked so well early on for our county. COVID-19 is in our county, and each of us needs to respond accordingly."

At the time of the release on Saturday, the county was host to 35 active cases, with two persons hospitalized.

All of the 18 individuals were in home isolation. The Health Department is regularly monitoring the health of the individuals, as well as follow up on all close contacts.

At the time of release, Harvey County has identified a total 81 COVID-19 cases, including 77 confirmed and four probable cases. There have been 2,118 tests for COVID-19 conducted in Harvey County.

• A female in her 70s. She is a close contact of a known active case.

• A female in her 60s. She had known out-of-state travel.

• A female in her 50s. This case is under investigation.

• A female in her 50s. She is a close contact of a known active case.

• A female in her 40s. She was in contact with another individual with COVID-19 in another county.

• A female in her 40s. She is a close contact of a known active case. She has already met recovery criteria.

• A female in her 30s. Her source of exposure is unknown.

• A female in her 20s. Her source of exposure is unknown.

• A female in her 20s. Her source of exposure is unknown.

• A female in her 20s. She was in contact with another individual with COVID-19 in another county.

• A female in her 20s. She is a close contact of a known active case.

• A female in her 20s. This case is under investigation.

• A male in his 60s. This case is under investigation.

• A male in his 60s. He had known out-of-state travel.

• A male in his 50s. He was in contact with another individual with COVID-19 in another county.

• A male in his 40s. His source of exposure is unknown.

• A male in his 30s. He is a close contact of a known active case.

• A male between 10-and-19 years old. This case is under investigation. He has already met recovery criteria.