Trump’s Evil Act

Congress passed and President Trump signed the monstrous "Caesar Syrian Civilian Protection Act" which went into effect June 17. Purportedly to "help" the Syrian people, its actual purpose is to destroy Syria's economy and topple President Bashar Assad. It punishes any and all who do business with Syria. Western media ignored massive rallies in Syria protesting the Caesar Act.

Living in Syria, Tom Duggan witnesses the cruel effects of the Caesar Act. With soaring prices, people are under a siege of slow starvation and withholding of medicines. Ordinary ( not wealthy) citizens are frantic for themselves and tearful because they can no longer feed their pet cats. Immeasurable suffering!!

U.S. warhawks ( who richly benefit from unnecessary wars) easily duped President Trump and Congress into the cruel push to bring Syria to its knees. The excuse for the Caesar Act was "testimony " from a "Syrian defector " code-named Caesar whom they paid rapt attention to. Elites mocked Virginia Senator Richard Black, Senator Rand Paul and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard for speaking truth about Syria. When a delegation of Syrian Christian leaders arrived in Washington with pleas to stop U.S. funding of al Qaeda in Syria, they received nothing more than a severe tongue-lashing from Senator John McCain.

When U.S. -supported " moderate rebels " ( al Qaeda) were massacring and torturing residents in the Christian villages of Sadad and Ma'loula and destroying their churches, Syria's Christian leaders openly complained to the West--to no avail. Western elites aren't just indifferent to the demise of Christianity in the land of its birth but openly contribute to it.

MarkTaliano.net provides articles and videos from Tom Duggan, Eva Bartlett, Vanessa Beeley and other on-the-ground reporters.

Sheila Young

Hutchinson

Vote Steffen

I have had the pleasure of getting to know Dr. Mark Steffen over the past several years. What started as a physician-patient relationship developed into a business relationship and now a great friendship.

In 2019, we spent a lot of time putting together a drilling project down in Kingman County. Stage 1 was drilled and completed late in the year. There is no better way to get to know a person than bringing an oil well into production. The hours we spent together planning the project and then pipe wrenching it together allowed conversations that only the solitude of a remote well site can allow.

Dr. Mark Steffen is a devout Christ follower and an articulate Conservative. He will decrease government and build our economy providing opportunity to any one brave enough to work for it. Vote Dr. Mark Steffen for State Senate.

Kurt Strube

Claflin

Admit It – It’s Mostly About Money

The State Fair Board voted 8 to 5 to have the 2020 Kansas State Fair. How many state and national health officials do those 8 members have to get advice from, before they understand the riskiness of that decision? State Fair Marketing Director, Amy Bickel, said in the July 2 Hutchinson News article that one factor in the board’s decision was to "boost the economy". Make no mistake, it’s a MAJOR consideration for the fair board and no doubt affected the vote. Even Oklahoma canceled their 2020 State Fair - we’re talking about root’n-toot’n, boot-scoot’n, fight-for-your-rights, free-spirited Oklahoma! ABC News reported June 25 that at least 25 state fairs have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19! Those fair officials chose public health over economics.

Kansas State Fair website boasts approximately 335,000 annual fair visitors. How many officials, volunteers, vendors, exhibitors, concert-goers, and visitors could potentially (either knowingly or unknowingly) carry COVID-19 virus to Hutchinson? Visitors stay in local hotels, eat at local restaurants, and shop at local businesses over the course of 10 days – that’s one potentially infectious petri dish for Hutchinson and Reno County to deal with, even long after the fair ends. Hand sanitizer stations, signage for mask-wearing, and social distancing signage cannot make everyone behave in large crowds where enforcement is difficult.

Fair officials indicate their operating plan for the 2020 fair is based on Delaware’s plan. Delaware State Fair website prominently posts this disclaimer: "Exposure to COVID-19 is an inherent risk in any public location where people are present; we cannot guarantee you will not be exposed during your visit". "People who show no symptoms can spread Coronavirus if they are infected."

If Kansas cancels the 2020 fair, people will be even more eager to attend next year’s fair!

Kathy Voth

Hutchinson

Vote Berger

I worked for Dr. Ed Berger while he was President of Hutchinson Community College and it was a real pleasure. He exhibited the qualities of a true leader. Most importantly, when a problem arose, he met it head-on and worked at it until it was resolved. No dodging or blaming others, just calm, fair and collaborative decision making.

Dr. Berger always exhibited real caring about people and how they could realize their potential. People simply performed better with Ed Berger as their leader. He wasn’t distracted by the politics of a situation, his decisions were based on what was best for the students and the community. That’s why the College grew and thrived under his leadership.

Based on my experience with Ed Berger, he is the ideal person to represent us in the State Senate. I hope you will vote for Senator Ed Berger in the Aug. 4 Republican Primary.

Chris Young

Hutchinson

Look at the votes

I am disappointed in Ed Berger. Four years ago, he ran as a conservative Republican and we elected him under that belief. In our State Senate, he has been anything but a conservative. In fact, Berger has been a democrat.

Berger, as soon as he got to Topeka, sided with the Democrats in pushing for the passage of House Bill 2178. This Bill created huge retroactive income tax increases. Our Kansas economy cannot take this.

Consider this. Berger’s monthly income is from KPERS, the public employees’ retirement. KPERS income is exempt from paying State income tax. Berger raised taxes on the working people of Kansas but not on himself.

Dr. Mark Steffen will not do that. He will work to decrease the size of our State government and decrease taxes. He understands the Kansas economy because he is part of it!

Bob Hall

Hutchinson

Berger for senate

During these unprecedented times where we are in the middle of a pandemic, an economic crisis, civil unrest, public safety issues, figuring out how to go back to school safely and who knows what else we may face during this crazy year, one thing is certain for me: Senator Ed Berger will have my vote on Aug. 4. His proven leadership, experience and collegial approach to decision making are what we need to navigate these trying times and work to restore our economy. I know firsthand that Senator Berger listens to concerns and is responsive to calls and emails. He works diligently year round to be available to his constituents.

I urge you to join me in voting for Senator Ed Berger in the August 4th primary. We need his common sense in Topeka!

Marla Eriksen

Hutchinson

Steffen for senate

I support Dr. Mark Steffen for Kansas State Senate. For at least fifteen years, Mark has been in my life. He coached my MAYB basketball team in grade school and then pushed me to do my best through Middle and High School.

I will never forget the times spent at the Steffen’s ranch, where Mark always had a plan to straighten things out after his daughter (Jessica) and I made a mess. They always involved work! But, they made for the best memories.

When I graduated from WSU this year with a Bachelor’s Degree in nursing, no one was prouder of me than Mark (besides my parents, of course).

Mark will always have my vote.

Morgan Rohr

Hutchinson

Secure futures

Vote for a proven public education advocate. Vote Ed Berger for Senator in the Kansas 34th District. Ed’s track record demonstrates his support of early childhood programs as well as elementary, secondary and higher education.

A vote for Ed Berger is a vote toward securing the future for the children of Kansas.

Marcia K. Corey

Hutchinson

Trump isn’t the answer

I had to chuckle at a recent Letter to the Editor from the gentleman in St. Marys, KS and how much he missed his country. I, too, miss my country and encourage voters who love America to vote in the November election.

The real news is that Donald Trump is more loyal to Vladimir Putin of Russia than he is to our own troops. When Putin put bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan, Trump retreated into cowardly silence. Multiple U.S. intelligence sources confirm the bounty report, but Trump chose to ignore our own intelligence agencies and to bow to Putin instead. Trump has disgraced the title "Commander in Chief."

Trump’s supporters like to call Joe Biden names, but Trump’s slide in the polls shows that many moderate Republicans and Independents are suffering from Trump-fatigue.

Marc Cottrell

Garden City

We are free

A July article is titled "Protestors say not all free." Who is this woman talking about? What examples does she give? None. Americans are free to get a job, move to another city, state or country. Free to work hard to improve our lives and get out of poverty. We are free to vote, free to speak, free to protest. We are free to choose education or drop out. You are free to marry someone of a different sex,color or religion. You are free to make the decision to commit a crime or do drugs. You are free to follow the law. If you are not free, you are in jail. Just because you can't get everything you want for free, doesn't mean you are not free. Stop blaming others for your circumstances in life. America is the greatest country you can live in. Take advantage of the freedom you have before someone takes it away.

Wendy Johnson

Lyons