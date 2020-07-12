Authorities arrested two people and seized methamphetamine and marijuana Saturday after a chase in which a fleeing car struck a cow and a fence post in a corral, said Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

The cow suffered two broken legs and was expected to be euthanized, he said.

Morse identified those in custody as Skye Joe Covers Up, 18, of Mayetta, and Santana Kay Noriega, 21, of Horton.

Covers Up had been driving a Chevy Malibu, which was pulled over about 4:30 p.m. Saturday by a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy at the intersection of US-75 highway and Banner Avenue, near Holton, Morse said in a news release.

As the deputy approached, Covers Up drove off and led deputies on a chase that went southeast, Morse said.

The fleeing car went east on 134th Road into Jefferson County, where a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy deployed spikes that punctured its front right tire, he said.

"The vehicle continued east as the front tire disintegrated," Morse said. "The vehicle left the roadway through a fence on the south side of the road into a corral striking a cow. The vehicle crashed into a corral fence post."

The car’s occupants then fled on foot, Morse said.

Santana was quickly apprehended while Covers Up was captured about 6:30 p.m. Saturday after a search that involved a Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter and police dogs from the highway patrol and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, he said.

Jackson County deputies were also assisted during the incident by the Hoyt Police Department, Valley Falls Police Department and Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism, Morse said.

He said Noriega was being held in connection with possessing methamphetamine, possessing marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Covers Up was was being held in connection with criminal damage to property, fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement, transporting an open container of alcohol, driving on a suspended license, driving without insurance and reckless driving, Morse said.