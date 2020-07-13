Boston Cole Boswell, 20, was sentenced July 10 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years.

The sentencing was tied to the 2018 murder of Rose Winkler. Boswell entered a plea of no contest in 2019 and was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Boswell was sentenced by District Judge Laura H. Lewis.

According to Ford County Attorney Kevin Salzman, the sentence known as the "Hard 50" will mean Boswell will not be eligible for parole for 50 years and no reduction for "good time" will be given.

Family members of Winkler presented victim impact statements to the court at the sentencing hearing that described the impact and toll of Winkler’s death on the family.

According to Salzman, Boswell did express remorse for his actions when he gave a statement, along with a statement from his sister where she apologized to the Winklers.

"Our office believes the court entered an appropriate sentence after considering the facts of this case and the statements from Ms. Winkler’s family," Salzman said. "These cases are never easy, but the court’s ruling today was well-reasoned and balanced the various facts and circumstances present in this case."

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.