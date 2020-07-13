Leavenworth County commissioners will have a series of meetings Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss different portions of a proposed 2021 budget for the county government.

The meetings will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, 300 Walnut St. During the morning session, commissioners will discuss proposed expenditures for the County Commission, county counselor, County Clerk's Office, Council on Aging, County Appraiser's Office, Register of Deeds Office, Treasurer's Office, and EMS and Health Department.

Commissioners will meet again at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to review proposed expenditures for solid waste, Information Systems, buildings and grounds, and planning and zoning.

Commissioners will have their regular weekly meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

They will meet again at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss proposed expenditures related to courts, the Sheriff's Office, County Attorney's Office and public works.

The Leavenworth County Courthouse is open by appointment only. People wishing to attend commission meetings should call 913-684-0417 in advance.