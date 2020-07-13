Flexibilities for producers has been provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to file on crops that were prevented from planting due to extreme weather events or acres with failed crops.

"With many program deadlines approaching, our Service Centers are working hard to accommodate as many producer appointments as possible," said FSA administrator Richard Fordyce. "By providing flexibilities to our Notice of Loss policy, we can ensure we provide the best customer service."

To file for prevented planted acres for insured crops, producers who filed a prevented planted claim with the reinsurance company but filed a Notice of Loss (CCC-576) form after the deadline will be considered timely filed.

Producers can start a notice of loss by calling their FSA county office for uninsured crops.

The notice of loss form can also be printed off and sent to a producers FSA county office.

Notice of loss forms mailed to the FSA office must be postmarked by the final acreage reporting date in the county to be considered timely for prevented planted acreage.

The Report of Acreage (FSA-578) form and the completed and signed notice of loss must be filed by the applicable acreage reporting date for all prevented planted cases.

The notice of loss must be completed, signed and verified before the disposition of the crop for failed acreage of uninsured crops and cannot be filed before the final planting date.

However, it can be filed before completing the crop acreage report.

For more information, contact the FSA county office. To locate the FSA county office at the Service Center, visit farmers.gov/service-center-locator.

