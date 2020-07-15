Just six weeks away, the fourth annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals are rapidly taking shape.

With a wide variety of special award sponsors and lap sponsors, the event is set for Aug. 20-22 atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval in southwest Kansas.

The three-day tilt pitting the Hambelton Racing DCRP versus the United Rebel Sprint Series with a number of other invaders from throughout gets underway with two full nights of heat races and features on Thursday and Friday that will set the stage for Saturday’s $3,000-to-win, $400-to-start, 30-lap finale.

The top six in combined points from Thursday and Friday’s preliminary lock into Saturday’s Mel Hambelton Racing Dash for Cash that will set the front three rows of Saturday’s championship event.

The balance of the field will contest another set of heat races based upon points from the first two nights, with more points on the line to set the balance of Saturday’s feature lineups.

Once the Friday night portion is completed, the Jones-Richardson Racing Pit Party will take place with pizza and beverages while supplies last.

Steve Hilker Trucking, Inc., is offering a Hard Charger Award for Saturday night’s 30-lap finale with lap money in play for each of the 30 laps.

While laps are available for $100 per lap with a distribution of $50, $30 and $20 for the top three runners on each circuit, Adams Roofing has put up a $500 Midway Bonus that presents $250, $150 and $100 for the top three on the 15th lap.

Those interested in sponsoring a lap need to contact Tommie Estes or Lonnie Wheatley.

Additionally, Adams Roof Tech will present $250 to the Best Appearing Car.

The detailed format and purse for the event is available at https://tinyurl.com/ybbbv9zl.

Entry forms for the Fourth Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals are available at https://tinyurl.com/yardqogs.

Entries submitted by Aug. 13 are just $100 with a driver pit pass of $20 per night.

Entries submitted after Aug. 13 are $150 with driver pit pass at $30 per night.

While the posted winner’s share in the Saturday, Aug. 22, finale is $3,000, it can climb to $4,500 with lap money in the mix, as well.

Jake Bubak collected more than $6,000 in winnings last year after sweeping through the entire weekend.

Bubak battled through the pack to win both preliminary features and then topped Saturday’s Dash for Cash to earn the pole position and then held off a host of contenders all 30 laps to complete a perfect weekend.

It made amends for a last-lap slider that fell short and allowed Jake Martens to pocket more than $4,000 in the 2018 edition of the DCRP Sprint Car Nationals after Fort Worth’s Kevin Ramey topped the inaugural edition in 2017.

This year’s DCRP Sprint Car Nationals will be accompanied by the seventh annual IMCA Sport Modified Mayhem North vs. South Duel.

Thursday practice for the Sport Modifieds will be followed by heat races and qualifying race action on Friday and then the $1,500-to-win main event on Saturday.

The Kansas Antique Racers will be on hand each night, as well.

Each night of racing will fire off at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the Thursday and Friday preliminary events are only $12 for each night with Saturday’s finale just $20 while children eleven and under are free each night.

Pit passes are $30 for each night.

Detailed schedule information is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.