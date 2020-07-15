The annual Amy Wilkerson spaghetti dinner and auction, scheduled in August, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Dodge City Kiwanis Club, host of the event, announced the cancellation this week.

"We are canceling this for two reasons," said Ray Wilkerson. "We are still currently in a pandemic with the COVID-19 and do not wish to put anybody at risk by putting on this event.

"We also do not want to be asking our donors and businesses that support us to give at a time which has been very financially depleting for the businesses and people of Dodge City."

The annual fundraiser is held in honor of the deceased daughter of Kiwanis member Ray Wilkerson.

Amy Wilkerson was diagnosed in 1997 with Ewing’s sarcoma — a type of bone cancer usually found in children and young adults.

This year would have marked the 18th year of the event.

"We also do not want to interfere with the parents and the school system that are trying to get things ready for the school year during the time of the pandemic," Ray Wilkerson said. "We have continued to give to families in need during this year. We have already given $10,000 to families this year.

"If you know of any families in need, please contact one of the Kiwanis members."

Despite the fundraiser being canceled, the Kiwanis Club will continue to support children in need.

To make a donation, it can be sent to Kiwanis Club Box 313, Dodge City, KS 67801.

"Remember we only give to children that have a devastating illness such as heart disease, kidney or liver failure, different types of cancers and other debilitating illnesses that leave children disabled," Ray Wilkerson said. "We want to thank the people of Dodge City for supporting us for 18 years. We want to thank all the businesses that have helped us out during these year,s as well as the people that have supported us at the event."

For more information, contact Ray Wilkerson At 620-430-0657 or Mike Hoar at 620-770-6092.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com