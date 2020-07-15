MONTEZUMA — Doug Classen, employee at Country Feeds Dealership and a 20-year veteran for the volunteer EMS department, was recognized as a winner of the Polaris Salutes American Heroes campaign on July 8.

Sponsored by Polaris Off Road, a world leader in powersports and off-road innovation, the Polaris Salutes American Heroes campaign was created and launched after Memorial Day to honor the company’s American roots and as a way to recognize their network of owners and dealers that have made significant contributions to their communities.

Consumers were called upon to nominate Polaris owners or dealership employees within the U.S. that exemplify the qualities of modern-day heroes in one of five categories.

The nominations regaled stories of individuals as positive influences in their community, for their charitable work as both Polaris employees and volunteers.

On July 4, six nominees were recognized as winners, including five Polaris owners and one dealership employee.

As the dealer employee winner, Classen was awarded $500 to donate to a charity of his choice, made by the Polaris Foundation, as well as a summer prize pack made up of $500 worth of Polaris Off Road merchandise, including a cooler, summer gear and other Polaris accessories.

During his nomination, Classen was commended by his peers for being a dependable employee and excellent partner to fellow volunteers who goes above and beyond when putting the needs of others before himself.

His nomination summed up these values by stating, "he would give you the shirt off his back, if it was the last thing he owned."

Easily exemplified as when COVID-19 hit, Classen was the first to voice his concerns while suggesting support measures to colleagues that were considered high-risk to keep them out of harm’s way, including one who was battling cancer.

"Polaris has always placed tremendous value on the power of determination, tenacity and purpose," said Steven Menneto, president of Off Road, Polaris. "This year more than ever we’ve seen our network of owners and dealers face challenges head-on and find creative solutions to support their communities.

The winners of the Polaris Salutes American Heroes campaign embody the values that our company and this country were built on and we are honored to share their achievements and unique stories."

For more information about the Polaris Salutes American Heroes campaign visit offroad.polaris.com/en-us/nominate-an-american-hero/ or find them on social media via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.