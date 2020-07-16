To help kickstart efforts through COVID-19, Big Brothers Big Sisters in Ford County received a grant of $3,000 from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas.

The goal of KBBBS in Ford County is to match youths facing adversity with caring, adult mentors outside of their home as a one-to-one mentoring, professional case management-based organization.

The organization matches at-risk youths ages 5-17 with a positive adult role model.

"We believe that all youth — regardless of race, socioeconomic status, or family background — can achieve success in life, especially with the guidance and support of a caring adult mentor," said KBBBS area director Ryan Ausmus. "These one-to-one, professionally supported friendships last a minimum of one year.

"However, the effects of these friendships last a lifetime. BBBS at Ford County is grateful to the CFSWKS for its partnership and for its support of area non-profits."

Anyone interested in serving as a mentor or getting involved with KSBBBS in Ford County may contact Ausmus at 620-225-0432.

