Brittany Gladbach has been named the new director of marketing and sales at Manor of the Plains in Dodge City.

Originally from Farmington, Mo., Gladbach moved to Dodge City in May with her fiancé, who recently accepted a position in the athletic department at Dodge City Community College, according to Manor of the Plains.

"We’re excited to have Brittany join our team and lead the marketing and sales efforts," said Manor of the Plains executive director John Van Hook. "She has skills and qualities that work well with this position — among them are enthusiasm, good business sense, people skills and a love of seniors. She will be great addition to the team, as we work to carry out our mission."

Over the last five years, Gladbach held roles in a variety of sales and marketing settings in the medical and manufacturing industries and was the member services/events coordinator for the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, as well as a sales/marketing representative for MOCAP and field clinical application specialist at Veran Medical Technologies.

"I have always enjoyed interacting with seniors and I knew at a point in time I would be working in some capacity with them," Gladbach said. "I love the opportunity to learn from them because they enjoy sharing their personal stories and knowledge. Much of their advice is helpful in my own personal life.

"At Manor of the Plains, I look forward to continuing our mission of providing quality services guided by Christian values."

For more information, contact Gladbach at 620-225-1928 or email at bgladbach@pmma.org.

