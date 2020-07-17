Dodge City Raceway Park fires back to action this weekend with the $1,000-to-win Stock Car Shootout presented by Winner’s Circle Feedyards and Factory Direct Fireworks on Saturday night atop the 3/8-mile clay oval in southwest Kansas.

Along with the IMCA Stock Cars it will also be a full slate of championship chase action for the Hambelton Racing DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

Saturday’s racing action gets underway at 7:30 p.m.

Last year’s special event for the Stock Cars evolved into a true "Shootout" with Hill City’s Kyle Pfeifer battling past Jason Rogers in the closing rounds to secure the win.

While Angel Munoz, of Lamar, Colo., is the reigning IMCA Stock Car champion at DCRP and has frequented victory lane more than any other driver since 2012 with 23 overall wins, Hays shoe Troy Burkhart is out to the early lead in this year’s points chase.

Burkhart won the season opener on June 20 and then finished second behind race winner Gregg Schell most recently on July 2.

Schell is just four points behind Burkhart in the Stock Car points chase with Chris Oliver, past track champion Michael Pepper and Ondre Rexford also among the current top five.

Others out to early point leads include Zach Blurton in the IMCA Sprint Car ranks, Kale Beavers in IMCA Modifieds, Luke Stallbaumer in IMCA Sport Modifieds and Tathan Burkhart in IMCA Hobby Stocks.

Drivers in all classes note that DCRP will begin using Westhold transponders this Saturday night.

Those already with Westhold transponders may use their own while the track will have transponders available for purchase or rent for those that need them.

Last year’s IMCA Stock Car Shootout finish was as follows: 1. 54p-Kyle Pfeifer, 2. 37-Jason Rogers, 3. 52s-Angel Munoz, 4. 25p-Mike Petersilie, 5. 16-Will Bauer, 6. 3z-Mark Zorn, 7. 52T-Travis Baird, 8. 33-Marlin Hogie, 9. F0-Anthony Finch, 10. 97x-Ondre Rexford, 11. 99-Gerald Walker, 12. 91b-Richard Knoll, 13. 25x-Troy Burkhart, 14. 57-Dalton Bauer, 15. 21-Josh Siebert, 16. 22-Donald Kaup, 17. 94b-Brandon Ballard, 18. 3-Chris Oliver, 19. 20-Tyler Walker, 20. 42-Zach McLemore, 21. 38-Shaylan Holloway.

General admission tickets for Saturday’s Stock Car Shootout are just $12 for adults while children 11 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

Pit passes are $30.

In total, the 2020 season atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval is slated for a dozen nights of action along with another six Sunday cards atop the 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval.

On Sunday, the 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval is back in action with this season’s second full slate of Micro Sprint and Kart racing action.

Sunday’s festivities officially go green at 6:30 p.m.

Pit Gates open at 3:30 p.m. The draw for heat race starting position will begin at 4:30 p.m. and end at 5:30 p.m. with hot laps getting underway at 5:45 p.m.

The Little DCRP oval at Dodge City Raceway Park opened its second season of action on June 28 with Buddy Mullens and Deekan McRoberts taking center stage by claiming a pair of wins each on the day.

Mullens swept through the Wing and Non-Wing portion of Micro Sprint "A" Class competition while McRoberts bested the Junior Sprint Novice class and the Junior Karts.

Other opening day winners included Kye Ricke in Restricted "A" Class, Briggs Williams in Advanced Junior Sprints, Randle McRoberts in Open Outlaw Karts and Daniel Williams in Adult Karts.

Detailed schedule information is available at www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule.