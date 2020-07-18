The Topeka Jazz Workshop’s upcoming season has been placed on a hiatus.

According to a news release from Topeka Jazz Workshop president Steve Waugh, the decision to pause the 2020-2021 season is due to continued spread of COVID-19.

The decision is in line with federal, state and county guidelines and recommendations, Waugh said.

"Who would have guessed that after 51 consecutive years of presenting our annual jazz concert series that we all would be so severely impacted by this public health emergency," Waugh said.

The upcoming season was already in the works with jazz artists lined up and print materials ready.

Waugh said the safety of Topeka Jazz’s members, guests, artists and business partners remains a top priority and doesn’t want to be a cause of the virus spreading.

The jazz concert’s series will return whenever it is safe, Waugh said.

"It’s up to all of us in the community to take individual precautions through face masks and social distancing so that important art and cultural community events can be back in our lives here in Topeka as soon as possible," Waugh said.