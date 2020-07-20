Emporia State University had more than 900 undergraduates named to the university honor roll and dean's lists for spring 2020.

To qualify for the university honor roll, students earned a minimum 3.80 semester grade point average in at least 12 graded hours.

Students from this area who qualified are:

Bailee Bones, Ottawa, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.

Emily Keiter, Ottawa, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.

Eden St John, Ottawa, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.

Hannah Tharp, Ottawa, university honor roll.

Monica Jamison, Pomona, university honor roll.

Noah Sayers, Pomona, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.

Morgan Bridges, Richmond, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.

Justine Dougan, Wellsville, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.

Parker Lammers, Wellsville, university honor roll.

Ally Newhouse, Wellsville, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.

Grace Showalter, Wellsville, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list.

Jay Ball, Williamsburg, university honor roll.