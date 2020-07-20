Aligning itself with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Western Plains Medical Complex is urging citizens to wear face coverings either with masks or cloth when in public areas in which social distancing cannot be achieved.

According to WPMC, recent studies have shown that universal masking can help prevent the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19, especially in individuals who may be asymptomatic and unaware that they are ill.

"Western Plains strongly encourages our community members to wear masks because each of us plays an important role in helping to keep our community safe and protect one another from the spread of infectious diseases," said WPMC chief nursing officer Marsha Jamison. "One of the easiest and most effective ways we can look out for each other and aid in the fight against COVID-19 is to wear a face mask in public spaces right now."

A universal masking protocol has been instituted at WPMC, and everyone entering its facility must have a face mask.

Coverings should be worn over the nose and mouth and held securely in place with loops or ties.

"Until there is a vaccine, wearing a mask in public, practicing social distancing and proper hand hygiene are our best lines of defense in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our community," Jamison said. "That’s why we’ve established a universal masking protocol in our facilities to help protect our patients, providers and employees, and we’re encouraging our fellow citizens to do the same in other public places.

"By looking out for each other, we’ll get through this together and continue making our community healthier."

For more information, visit www.westernplainsmc.com.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.