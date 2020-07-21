TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for Harper County RWD 4 public water supply system, located in Harper County.

The advisory took effect on July 21 because the water district cannot currently maintain the minimum required chlorine residual. The advisory will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

Customers should boil water for one minute before drinking or food preparation or use bottled water. They should also dispose of ice cubes, not use ice from a household automatic icemaker, and disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water and a teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.