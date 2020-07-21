The Ford County Commissioners are seeking a person to serve on the South West Kansas Area Agency on Aging Sub-Region Council.

Each county has three individuals that represent the county’s interest in the aging network and serve as a voice for your county in meeting the needs of the elderly. Each person serves a three–year term that begins Oct. 1, 2020.

Individuals who serve on the sub-region council could be a business person in the community, someone in the allied health field, a home health provider, or a retired individual who would have some knowledge of the needs of older citizens in your county.

If you are interested in being appointed, please contact the Ford County Clerk at 620-227-4553 or submit a letter of interest that may be submitted to the Ford County Commissioners.