The Back-to-Front Challenge is back at this Friday night’s Dodge City Raceway Park Driver and Fan Appreciation Night.

And a lucky fan could walk away from the night’s races with an extra $10,000 courtesy of Lewis Auto Group.

The Driver and Fan Appreciation Night continues this Friday at the 3/8-mile clay oval in southwest Kansas with fans admitted for just $5 with a ticket from a driver.

Otherwise, general admission is $12.

Drivers and fans alike will be treated to all variety of giveaways throughout the night of racing that includes the Hambelton Racing DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

To cap off the evening, if a selected driver can race from the 20th starting position in his feature event to take the win, then a fan holding the winning ticket can win $10,000.

Friday marks the fourth round of championship chase action at Dodge City Raceway Park with Luke Cranston moving atop the DCRP Sprint Car points after this past Saturday night’s action.

Other current points leaders include Kale Beavers in IMCA Modifieds, Luke Stallbaumer in IMCA Sport Modifieds, Troy Burkhart in IMCA Stock Cars and Tathan Burkhart in IMCA Hobby Stocks.

Each of the points battles are tight ones with no more than 18 points separating the current leader from their closest pursuer with a number of nights remaining over the next two months.

Friday’s racing action starts at 7:30 p.m.

General admission tickets for Friday’s Driver and Fan Appreciation Night are just $12 for adults or only $5 for those with a ticket from a driver, while children 11 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Pit passes are $30.

Detailed schedule information is available at www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule.