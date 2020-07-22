With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, United Wireless Arena and VenuWorks announced the concert featuring rock band Everclear with performance by Fastball will no longer take place in August and instead will be held on April 24, 2021.

The decision was not made lightly and was made with the concerns for the safety of the attending audience, venue staff, crew members, and the bands, according to the venue.

Tickets previously purchased for the intended August show date will still be valid and people will not have to reprint or exchange them.

The show is set to start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at the United Wireless Arena box office or by calling 620-371-7878, or online at www.unitedwirelessarena.com or www.ticketmaster.com.