Members of the Leavenworth Police Department continue to investigate a homicide that occurred over the weekend.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests had been made in connection to the death of Sanquan M. Brooks, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Brooks, 30, died after being shot early Saturday morning while inside a vehicle in a parking lot in the 700 block of North 13th Terrace.

Police believe Brooks was involved in an altercation with one or more persons and there was an exchange of gunfire.

Nicodemus said several dozen shots were fired.

The others involved in the altercation left the scene before officers arrived.

"We continue to actively work on the case," Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said.

Kitchens said detectives are following up on leads and seek the identities of all of the parties who were present.

He said investigators are working to clarify how many people were present.

Kitchens said detectives spent the majority of the day on Monday processing evidence.

The chief said the Police Department provided a preliminary briefing about the investigation to the County Attorney’s Office.

Police officials have asked that anyone with information about the shooting call the Leavenworth Police Department’s detective unit at 913-651-2260. People also can leave anonymous tips by calling the Police Department’s clue line at 913-682-CLUE or 682-2583.

