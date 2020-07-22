MONTEZUMA — With all the ups and downs this year, the Stauth Memorial Museum of Montezuma is encouraging area residents to participate and add items to its upcoming exhibits to make them more relatable to its visitors.

"We are looking to add local flair to complete or enhance the two upcoming exhibitions," Stauth Museum director Kim Legleiter said in a news release. "Items are only loaned for the time of each special/traveling exhibition.

"Museum staff will protect these items with the same care and respect given to all items exhibited at the Stauth Museum.

"All items will be locked and secured when not open to the public according to Smithsonian Institution guidelines."

The first exhibit will be held from Sept. 1 through Oct. 10 and is called "Material Pulses: Seven Viewpoints."

According to Stauth Museum, the "Material Pulses" exhibition focuses on the art of quilt-making.

The exhibit will showcase 17 artists from the U.S., Canada and United Kingdom, curated by internationally renowned artist and teacher Nancy Crow.

"Material Pulses is the culmination of my mission to bring back the majesty, strength, and energy of textile works, particularly large quilts," Crow said. "Material Pulses contributes to the dialogue of contemporary textile arts."

Among the quilt, Stauth would also like to showcase 25 quilts from local artists.

"All patterns and themes are welcome from historical, traditional quilts made by beloved relatives to new quilts just finished during the pandemic," Legleiter said. "We need to know as soon as possible if you would like to display a quilt."

Contact the Stauth Museum at 620-846-2527 or email stauthm@ucom.net so an information packet with all the information on how to participate can be mailed.

The second exhibition later this year will be "Christmas Traditions of Southwest Kansas 2020," on display from Oct. 20 through Nov. 28.

According to Legleiter, in order for the Christmas exhibit to take place, the museum must have at least 14 exhibit spaces confirmed by Aug. 1 or the museum will have no choice but to host a different exhibit.

"Please get involved to ensure that this wonderful Christmas tradition continues," Legleiter said. "Encourage your friends, relatives, clubs and organizations or even your favorite decorating boutique, to participate in this wonderful exhibition filled with holiday spirit.

"If you have enjoyed coming to this exhibit over the past 24 years, be inspired to create your own exhibit this year.

"In the past it has been a struggle to find enough exhibitors to fill the gallery so we are looking for exhibitors early this year."

For more information, contact the museum at 620-846-2527 or stauthm@ucom.net on exhibiting any items mentioned.

Museum hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays, Mondays and all major holidays. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

