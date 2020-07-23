Former lieutenant governor and current Kansas 1st Congressional District candidate Tracey Mann visited Dodge City on July 16 and shared his thoughts about the last leg of his campaign and running during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mann expressed his belief that things are returning to normal since the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, as some areas of Kansas trend toward resuming normal operations.

He feels that as a state and a country, it’s important the economy does not shut down and stays open for the sake of small businesses like those in Dodge City.

"It’s not just about the campaign itself, it’s about how COVID has affected the economy, how I think some counties have stayed shut down for too long, and there’s still some policy issues around the pandemic as well," said Mann.

Mann said he feels Dodge City is synonymous with some of the conservative values that he is advocating, including respect for law and the right to peaceful protest.

"Dodge City is a great community, we’re here often, it’s part of an important county to the economy," said Mann. "You look at the two beef packing plants, other businesses, it’s a really important part of the Big First economy."

The primary election will be Aug. 4.