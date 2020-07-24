The Dodge City Public Library is continuing to move forward with the third phase of its multi-part reopening plan.

Prior, the first phase consisted of reopening with only curbside service.

The second phase allowed a limited number of only 20 people in the building, with entry only permissible with masks and for an hour duration.

Computer access was not available until "Phase 2.5," which made 10 computers available.

"We needed a little time to get our computers spaced out, which is why in Phase Two we didn’t have our computers open," said Diedre Lemon, public library executive director.

The third phase consists of the following:

• Computer usage will still be limited to an hour per patron per day.

• Patron visitation limited to one visit per day.

• The limited number of computers available has gone up from 10 to 18.

• The number of patrons allowed in the building has gone from 20 to 40.

• Continued use of only one entrance and exit to building for patrons.

• Masks are required.

• Curbside service will continue.

• Children under 11 years old will require a parent or guardian to enter the library.

• Fees for faxes, copies and prints will remain the same as before the shutdown; however, patrons are recommended to pay with a credit card or with exact change.

• Room rental for meetings and other programs are still unavailable until further notice.

• All materials, including DVDs, books, and new books, can be checked out for three weeks.

• Magazines are only available for checkout.

If a staff member tests positive, then the library will quarantine for the appropriate amount of time and deep clean before resuming services.

Lemon said that a proposed fourth phase should be a return to full services, minus programming and renting out meeting rooms, but that will ultimately be up to her successor’s decision after she leaves July 31.

Regarding how Dodge City Unified School District 443 decides to proceed with the opening of schools and how that will impact the library due to many students usually going there after school, Lemon said, "We’re still trying to figure it all out because we want everyone to still be able to come into the library, but we also want everybody to be safe."