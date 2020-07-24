After heavy overnight rain washed out last Sunday’s attempt, the 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval returns to action this Sunday with another full slate of Micro Sprint and Kart racing action.

Sunday’s festivities officially go green at 6:30 p.m. Pit Gates open at 3:30 p.m. The draw for heat race starting position will begin at 4:30 p.m. and end at 5:30 p.m., with hot laps getting underway at 5:45 p.m.

The Little DCRP oval at Dodge City Raceway Park opened its second season of action on June 28 with Buddy Mullens and Deekan McRoberts taking center stage by claiming a pair of wins each on the day.

Mullens swept through the Wing and Non-Wing portion of Micro Sprint "A" Class competition, while McRoberts bested the Junior Sprint Novice class and the Junior Karts.

Other opening-day winners included Kye Ricke in Restricted "A" Class, Briggs Williams in Advanced Junior Sprints, Randle McRoberts in Open Outlaw Karts and Daniel Williams in Adult Karts.

Detailed schedule information is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.