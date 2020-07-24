No arrests have been made in connection to a weekend homicide in Leavenworth. But members of the Leavenworth Police Department continue to work on the case.

Police are investigating the death of Sanquan M. Brooks.

Brooks, 30, died after he was shot early Saturday morning while inside a vehicle in a parking lot in the 700 block of North 13th Terrace.

Police believe Brooks was involved in an altercation with one or more persons and there was an exchange of gunfire.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said several dozen shots were fired.

Nicodemus said investigators have completed a lot of work in the case but still have a lot of work to do.

Leavenworth Police Chief Kitchens has said the case is not focused on gang-related activity.

Brooks’ death came more than a week after another Leavenworth man was wounded in an apparent shootout.

That earlier incident was reported July 7 at an apartment complex on Martin Luther King Drive.

In that case, the 26-year-old victim reportedly was involved in an argument with two men. The two men reportedly shot at the victim, who fired back.

Leavenworth Police Department officials said they have not ruled out a connection between the two shootings.

"We haven’t ruled anything out," Kitchens said.

