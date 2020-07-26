Stauth Museum looking for exhibit participants

The Stauth Memorial Museum in Montezuma hosts many traveling exhibitions plus special local exhibits & events throughout each year. Especially this year, with all the ups and downs, the museum wants to encourage area residents to participate and add items to two upcoming exhibitions, making these more memorable, enjoyable and relatable to our visitors.

Museum staff will protect these items with the same care and respect given to all items exhibited at the Stauth Museum. All items will be locked and secured when not open to the public according to Smithsonian Institution guidelines.

Sept. 1 to Oct. 10: "Material Pulses: Seven Viewpoints", is an exhibition focused on the art of quilt-making, presents seventeen works by seven fiber artists representing the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Curated by internationally renowned artist and teacher Nancy Crow, Material Pulses contributes to the dialogue of contemporary textile arts. Says Crow, "Material Pulses is the culmination of my mission to bring back the majesty, strength, and energy of textile works, particularly large quilts."

The exhibition features quilts, mixed media, and installation work. Quilts of up to 101 inches high will be featured, for dramatic scale of an art form that is often relegated to its functional qualities. The artists investigate color, pattern, and size through traditional and experimental quilt-making applications.

The curator balances a focus on shapes with oversized works, exploring excellence in machine quilting and surface design. The exhibition’s artists bring their techniques and vision to realizing this celebration of contemporary textile arts. Material Pulses: Seven Viewpoints is a program of ExhibistUSA, a national division of the Mid-America Arts Alliance with The Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission and The National Endowment for the Arts.

The museum would like to display approximately 25 local quilts to enhance this exhibition and showcase the talent and creativity of area quilters. All patterns and themes are welcome from historical, traditional quilts made by beloved relatives to new quilts just finished during the pandemic.

Call the Stauth Museum at 620-846-2527 or email at stauthm@ucom.net to receive a mailed information packet with all the information to participate.

Oct. 20 to Nov. 28: "Christmas Traditions of Southwest Kansas 2020" - Getting involved ensures that this Christmas tradition continues. Encourage friends, relatives, clubs & organizations or even a favorite decorating boutique, to participate in this exhibition filled with holiday spirit, that has been held the past 24 years.

In the past it has been a struggle to find enough exhibitors to fill the gallery, so the museum is looking for exhibitors early this year. There must be at least 14 exhibit spaces confirmed by August 1 or the museum will host a different exhibit.

Contact the museum at 620-846-2527 or stauthm@ucom.net for information on exhibiting any items mentioned and for details, guidelines, and specific deadlines.

The museum’s hours are 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sundays, Mondays and all major holidays. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.