The Hutchinson Public Schools Board of Education on Monday changed the 2020-21 school calendar to provide more time for educators to prepare for the upcoming school year and the challenges presented by COVID-19.

For pre-kindergarten through ninth grade students, the school year will start on Aug. 27. For high school sophomores through seniors, the first day will be Aug. 28.

Licensed staff will report for work on Aug. 12, which is the same date as the previously approved date. The new calendar adds six days of professional development time. This time will be used to polish curricula that will be delivered both in-person and online during the 2020-21 school year.

The professional development also gives staff a chance to implement items from the 1,000-page Kansas State Department of Education guidance document that was issued less than two weeks ago. Extra time helps the district procure additional supplies of masks and cleaning products on hand.

The district will be utilizing both in-person and online learning in 2020-21. Families will have the opportunity to send their students to school in their regular buildings or attend virtually from home. As students enroll this year, they are being asked for their preference.

The calendar retains a two-week break at Christmas and Spring Break, which will be from March 22-26. The final day for students will be May 26, 2021.

District staff have spent the summer working involving equity and learning updates, distance learning, social and emotional health, workforce and legal issues, cost control and health and safety.

Among the many recommendations is that all staff and students wear protective masks at school.