Coming into its second year, the Co-ops Care Charity Golf Tournament, co-hosted by Victory Electric and Wheatland Electric, has been set for Friday, Aug. 28, at Mariah Hills Golf Course, starting at 9 a.m.

According to Victory Electric, the tournament format will be a 4-man scramble, shotgun start, with a $100-per-player or $400-per-team entry fee.

A light breakfast, lunch, beverage tickets, registration gift bag, hole prizes and flighted tournament prizes will be provided.

Registration forms and sponsorship opportunities can be found at victoryelectric.net/co-ops-care-golf-tournament or by contacting Wheatland Electric at 620-874-4563 or by email at aconine@weci.net or Victory Electric at 620-371-7730 or askcommunications@victoryelectric.net.

According to Jerri Whitley, Victory Electric’s vice president of communications, this year’s tournament proceeds will be divided to benefit two area nonprofit organizations, the Dodge City Veterans Council’s Avenue of Flags and Wheatland Electric’s Cram the Van food drive.

"Each organization is focused on giving back and making a positive difference in their communities, so we all have a better place to live, work and play," Whitley said. "The Dodge City Veterans Council is made up of three veterans organizations; the Dodge City Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American G.I. Forum and American Legion.

"The council promotes patriotism and pride; aids less-fortunate veterans and their dependents; promotes harmony among member organization; and observes designated national holidays to honor veterans."

Managed by the Veterans Council is the Avenue of Flags at Maple Grove Cemetery is raising funds to purchase and install additional flagpoles and flags for a newly planned cemetery road.

The road will be named after Bob Hughes, who had been a volunteer at the Avenue of Flags as well as a retired Victory Electric lineman. Hughes was also the Avenue of Flags chairman.

For Wheatland Electric, the Cram the Van food drive program started as a response to an appeal from cooperative members who wished to have a method to help other members within their own communities.

Six years later, Cram the Van is still going, and each fall it travels to Kansas areas such as Holcomb, Tribune, Great Bend, Scott City, Caldwell and Conway Springs to collect donations and nonperishable food items.

According to Wheatland, a little under 100,000 pounds of food has been donated to local food banks in the city or county in which it was donated since the program’s inception.

With any event, there is also the possibility of it being canceled due to COVID-19.

According to Whitley, in the event the Co-ops Care Charity Golf Tournament must be canceled or rescheduled, sponsors and players will be offered a refund on registration fees, donations and sponsorships.

"The health and well-being of tournament participants is paramount and we will continue to monitor COVID-19 situation," said Whitley.

