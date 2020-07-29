In the first year the Dodge City Xtreme Bulls serves as a Division I event in the PRCA, veteran cowboy Trevor Kastner earned the first Division I victory of his 12-year career.

Since its inception in 2014, Roundup Rodeo’s stand-alone bull riding was a Division II event, a secondary level based on money. That changed this year, and it was a way for the rodeo to provide a bigger shot at income for bull riders who make their way to this western Kansas community.

"To win it this year is pretty cool," said Kastner, 32, a five-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier from Roff, Oklahoma.

This wasn’t his first title in Dodge City. He boasts of having won Roundup’s bull riding title in 2013, and he’d like to add that title to his resume again this year. He and his traveling group will compete at two rodeos in Iowa on Wednesday and Thursday, then return to the Sunflower State to ride bulls in Phillipsburg, Kansas, on Friday.

They will compete at Dodge City’s rodeo Saturday, with hopes of advancing to Sunday’s championship round. He needs every dollar he can get – only the top 15 money-earners in each event at the conclusion of the regular season advance to the NFR. With the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic having caused havoc globally, it means fewer opportunities for the cowboys that make their livings in the game.

"With me as old as I’m getting, it’s tough because it seems I get rusty a lot quicker," said Kastner, who entered the week No. 11 in the world standings. "I’ve finally been getting to a few more events. It’s been a little slow until tonight, so it was good to finally stay on a couple.

"I just need to get some more under me and get to riding better."

He placed in a tie for fifth place in the first round after an 85-point ride on Frontier Rodeo’s Black Ice. He then matched moves with 4L and Diamond S Ranch’s Ferdinand for 89.5 points to win the final round and the two-ride aggregate with 174.5 points. With it, he earned the lion’s share of the money, $9,458.

"I’m getting closer to the end of my career, so I’ve got to take advantage of winning money whenever I can," Kaster said.

Dodge City Roundup Xtreme BullsDodge City, Kan.July 28, 2020Round 1: 1. (tie) Boudreaux Campbell, on 4L and Diamond S Ranch’s No. 25, and Jeston Mead, on 4L and Diamond S Ranch’s Space Unicorn, 88.5 points, $3,008 each; 3. Shane Proctor, 88, $1,930; 4. Creek Young, 86.5, $1,249; 5. (tie) Trevor Kastner and Lon Danley, 85, $681 each; 7. Eli Vastbinder, 84.5, $454; 8. Levi Gray, 84, $341.

Final round: Trevor Kastner, 89.5 points on 4L and Diamond S Ranch’s Ferdinand, $3,102; 2. Tyler Bingham, 87, $2,497; 3. Eli Vastbinder, 85.5, $1,967; no other qualified rides.

Average: 1. Trevor Kastner, 174.5 points on two rides, $5,675; 2. Eli Vastbinder, 170, $4,351; 3. Tyler Bingham, 167, $3,216; 4. (tie) Boudreaux Campbell and Jeston Mead, 88.5 on one ride, $1,703 each; 6. Shane Proctor, 88, $946; 7. Creek Young, 86.5, $757; 8. Lon Danley, 85, $568.