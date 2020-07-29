Right as it was given the all-clear, Manor of the Plains in Dodge City received a setback regarding COVID-19.

Last week, according to Manor of the Plains, an essential health care worker tested positive with COVID-19.

The worker has last worked on July 23 and had passed the entry screening for reporting to work, and had also been wearing personal protective equipment.

"The employee began experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and sought testing Friday, July 24," said Lisa Diehl, PMMA communications director. "The employee notified human resources of the positive test result Friday evening."

The employee is recuperating at home.

Both the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Ford County Health Department were notified.

"Our top priority is the safety of our residents and staff members," said Jeanne Gerstenkorn, PMMA’s infection preventionist and vice president for health and wellness. "We will follow the recommendations of the Ford County Health Department and KDHE."

Testing of all employees and residents will be conducted this week and phases of reopening the facilities were put on hold.

"At this time, no residents are showing any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 or respiratory illness," Diehl said. "We will continue to follow KDHE, Ford County Health Department, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to monitor residents in health care and other employees for any signs or symptoms of respiratory illness and signs of COVID-19."

All mandatory required reporting agencies have been notified, along with families of residents.

For employees, they are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and best practices as these are continually updated, and they should not report to work if experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness or not feeling well.

"We follow CDC guidelines in determining when an employee may return to work," said Diehl. "CDC guidance provides for two possible strategies — symptom-based or test-based.

"Under the symptom-based strategy, the employee may return to work when at least 24 hours have passed since resolution of the employee’s fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and the employee’s symptoms have improved, and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared."

