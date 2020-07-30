The Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame Committee is requesting nominations for induction into the Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Every year, with a ceremony in Dodge City, legendary Kansas cowboys are honored for their contributions to the western heritage lifestyle, past or present, and for preserving the cowboy culture as they are inducted into the Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Each inductee is said to personify the traditional cowboy values of integrity, honesty and self- sufficiency.

"We are thrilled to be able to honor five special cowboys that have made a difference in the lives of those around them, and their communities in Kansas," said Lara Brehm, executive director of Boot Hill Museum.

Awards are granted in five categories falling under: Working Cowboy, Cowboy Historian, Cowboy Entertainer/Artist, Rodeo Cowboy and Rancher/Cattleman.

The statewide Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame Committee meets annually to choose the inductees after consideration upon nomination.

Organizations or individuals may nominate any qualified person, living or deceased, and nomination forms can be picked up or emailed from the Boot Hill Resource Center located on 311 W. Spruce St.

For nominees to be considered, forms must be turned in by Aug. 31.

Individuals or organizations are asked to submit additional supporting information along with their nominee, and any materials submitted will be finalized with Boot Hill Museum records.

The induction ceremony will take place on Nov. 17 at the Mariah Gallery at Boot Hill Museum, in Dodge City.

For more information or to obtain an application, visit www.boothill.org, email info@boothill.org or call 620-227-8188.